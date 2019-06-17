Netherlands, Germany business community showed interest in investing in Himachal: CM

Image Source : PTI Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has got positive response from the business community of Germany and Netherlands as they showed keen interest to invest in the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Interacting with the media after his arrival from Germany and Netherlands, Thakur said the business community of both the countries showed interest to invest in various sectors, including agriculture, horticulture, food and fruit processing, tourism and hydroelectricity.

The chief minister said the Wageningen University in Netherlands showed keen interest to cooperate in post-harvest research and agro-food robotics in the state.

He said the university was already engaged in some projects in the state, particularly in controlled atmosphere stores.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the state government and the Frankfurt Innovation Zentrum, Germany, to explore areas of collaboration in the fields of precision medicine and precision agriculture, he added.

The chief minister stated an MoU was also signed with Assocham, Europe, in Netherlands to strengthen and expand in the area of agriculture, horticulture, logistic and infrastructure.

Thakur expressed hope that the roadshows held by him in both the countries would go a long way in attracting investments.

Before proceeding on his foreign visit, he had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for the two-day Global Investors' meet from November 7 in Dharamshala.