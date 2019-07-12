Friday, July 12, 2019
     
Travelling to Dubai? Here's how to get your free 30-day alcohol licence

Dubai has come up with a resolution to avoid tourists getting penalised for consuming alcohol. You can now get grab your favourite drink with the free 30-day alcohol licence. Read on to know how you can get drinks in Dubai and other conditions. 

New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2019 13:14 IST
Dubai to offer free 30-day alcohol licence for tourists

If you are travelling to Dubai and are fond of alcohol, this one's for you! Dubai will now offer a free 30-day alcohol licence to tourists. According to some media reports, the move aims at ensuring that the visitors are not penalised for violating laws. 

The licence for free alcohol is valid only to non-Muslim visitors who are 21 years of age and above. 

Alcohol retail outlet Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, has a separate segment on its website instructing tourists on the process of applying for the license.

Tourists are advised to visit any MMI store along with their passport and sign a form confirming that the buyer is a tourist.

Furthermore, the store will take a copy of the passport as well as the entry stamp and each visitor will be issued guidelines.

Presently, Dubai resident visa holders are eligible for a two-year licence that allows them to buy alcohol from shops and store it at home.

Also, anyone drinking in the city's bars and restaurants should technically have a licence, though they do not ask to see one.

