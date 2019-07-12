Travelling to Dubai? Here's how to get your free 30-day alcohol licence

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Dubai to offer free 30-day alcohol licence for tourists

If you are travelling to Dubai and are fond of alcohol, this one's for you! Dubai will now offer a free 30-day alcohol licence to tourists. According to some media reports, the move aims at ensuring that the visitors are not penalised for violating laws.

The licence for free alcohol is valid only to non-Muslim visitors who are 21 years of age and above.

Alcohol retail outlet Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, has a separate segment on its website instructing tourists on the process of applying for the license.

Tourists are advised to visit any MMI store along with their passport and sign a form confirming that the buyer is a tourist.

Furthermore, the store will take a copy of the passport as well as the entry stamp and each visitor will be issued guidelines.

Presently, Dubai resident visa holders are eligible for a two-year licence that allows them to buy alcohol from shops and store it at home.

Also, anyone drinking in the city's bars and restaurants should technically have a licence, though they do not ask to see one.

Also Read | Deadly Dubai bus accident: Omani driver sentenced to 7 years

Also Read | Kitna hua: Shop at Dubai airports in Indian rupees now

Related Video: Dubai gives massive coverage to newly-sworn in PM Modi