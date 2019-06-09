Sunday, June 09, 2019
     
Dubai bus accident: Repatriation of Indian victims completed, last three bodies flown to Mumbai

Meanwhile, the family of 22-year-old Roshni Moolchandani, the youngest Indian victim, completed her last rites at the Jebel Ali crematorium on Saturday evening.

Dubai Published on: June 09, 2019 13:55 IST
Twelve of the 17 people who died after the Muscat-Dubai bus
Twelve of the 17 people who died after the Muscat-Dubai bus carrying 31 passengers crashed on to a height barrier were identified as Indians.

Repatriation of the bodies of the Indian victims in Thursday's horrific bus accident in Dubai was finally completed on Sunday.

The repatriation of 11 Indians was complete with the last three bodies flown to Mumbai on an Air India flight that left from Dubai at 3.39 a.m. on Sunday, an official told Gulf News. 

Meanwhile, the family of 22-year-old Roshni Moolchandani, the youngest Indian victim, completed her last rites at the Jebel Ali crematorium on Saturday evening.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul told Gulf News on Saturday morning that the mortal remains of the Indian victims would be repatriated free of cost by Air India in cases where employers were not bearing expenses.

The consulate had issued travel documents for free and also offered to bear the cost of embalming in cases where the families needed support.

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

