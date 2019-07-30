China, Pakistan discuss measures to step up security of CPEC projects inside Pakistan

Image Source : AP (FILE) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping

China and Pakistan on Tuesday discussed steps to enhance security to the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and safety of over 10,000 Chinese people working for various projects.

Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat met several top Chinese officials, including Vice President Wang Qishan, on Tuesday and discussed anti-terrorism and security measures, official media here reported.

The CPEC is part of President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. India has conveyed its protest to China as the CPEC traversed through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

During his meeting with Gen Hayat, Wang said Pakistan is the only all-weather strategic cooperative partner of China.

Both countries have always trusted and supported each other regardless of the changes of international and regional situation, Wang was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The two sides should make solid progress on the construction of the CPEC and deepen cooperation in various areas including anti-terrorism and security to achieve more development in bilateral relations, Wang said.

He commended the vigorous momentum of the development of bilateral relations and underscored the achievements of the CPEC.

Wang also said that the CPEC cooperation is heading toward a new stage featuring enrichment, expansion and high-quality development.

On his part, Gen Hayat said Pakistan firmly supports the joint construction of the BRI and will take strong measures to guarantee the smooth advancement of the CPEC construction.

On Monday, he met Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the party.

Guo told Gen Hayat that China stands ready to strengthen anti-terrorism, law enforcement and security cooperation with Pakistan so as to provide a security guarantee to the construction of the CPEC.

Over 10,000 Chinese workers were reportedly working in the CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Pakistan had constituted a Special Security Division comprising of 15,000 troops, including 9,000 soldiers and 6,000 para-military personnel to protect the Chinese nationals in view of the threats to their security posed by the Baloch Liberation Army, which is opposed to the CPEC projects in Balochistan province.

