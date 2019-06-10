Monday, June 10, 2019
     
You are making a giant mistake: Trump yells at Twitter over banned conservative voices

IANS
Washington Updated on: June 10, 2019 10:20 IST
In yet another attack on Twitter, US President Donald Trump has once again tweeted his support for conservative voices banned from the micro-blogging platform.

"Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It's called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake!" the US President tweeted on Sunday.

In early May, Trump came out in support of right-wing personalities, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone.

"I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America -- and we have what's known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!" he said in a tweet then.

Jones and Infowars -- a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website -- have already been removed from Twitter.

In 2017, Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim propaganda videos originally posted by Jayda Fransen, a leader of a far-right British political party called Britain First.

More recently, the US President posted an edited video on Twitter that tried to link Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar to the 9/11 attacks, the media reported.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump suspends Mexico tariffs after reaching migration deal

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

