You are making a giant mistake: Trump yells at Twitter over banned conservative voices

In yet another attack on Twitter, US President Donald Trump has once again tweeted his support for conservative voices banned from the micro-blogging platform.

"Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It's called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake!" the US President tweeted on Sunday.

In early May, Trump came out in support of right-wing personalities, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone.

"I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America -- and we have what's known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!" he said in a tweet then.

Jones and Infowars -- a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website -- have already been removed from Twitter.

In 2017, Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim propaganda videos originally posted by Jayda Fransen, a leader of a far-right British political party called Britain First.

More recently, the US President posted an edited video on Twitter that tried to link Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar to the 9/11 attacks, the media reported.

