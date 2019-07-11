Image Source : PTI BJP's Anil Baluni attacks P Chidambaram over his remarks on Indian media

Senior BJP leader Anil Baluni Thursday attacked senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for his comments on the Indian media, saying that the former Finance Minister had more faith in "fake" foreign media than his own country's.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha, Anil Baluni of the BJP termed the comments of senior Congress leader as an insult to Indian media and asked the Deputy Speaker to expunge the remarks if possible.

He was responding to Chidambaran's comments earlier in the day on the floor of the House where he said that the international organisations do not watch "tamed" Indian television channels and asked the BJP to "respect democracy".

"Chidambaram in the House said that Indian media is tamed. During his turn, he has said various negative and condemnable things about the Indian media. I would like to request you that whatever he has said about the media should be expunged from the records if that is possible," Baluni said.

Attacking the senior Congress leader, he said that the previous government had more faith in foreign media and it reflected in their governance as well.

"There are many people in this country who do not even like getting their clothes washed in this country. There have been such people in the past and they do not like India or its culture. They don't even like India's leadership and they don't like if India is praised anywhere in the world. But, it is a fact that they like to rule in India. It is a very sad state of affairs," Baluni said.

He further said, "I would like to tell Chidambaram that there is no harm in liking foreign media and foreign culture, we don't have a problem with that but don't insult Indian media."

His comments led to heated exchanges between Congress and BJP members. "This, however, did not deter Baluni who continued his attack on the Congress leader.

"The party (Congress) does not like the media and is not a new thing. We have seen how they gagged the media during Emergency and everyone including media is aware of that," he added.

Sharing events from the past, Baluni said that during the recently held Lok Sabha election, a Congress member while participating at an even in London criticised the Election Commission. "The member present there attacked the EC through fake foreign media. They respect this fake media and insult Indian media," he added.

ALSO READ: 10 Congress MLAs from Goa join BJP in presence of party's working president Nadda

ALSO READ: BJP trying to dislodge governments in Opposition-ruled states: Mayawati