Image Source : PTI Bangladeshi national pleads guilty to bringing aliens to US

A Bangladeshi national has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to smuggle aliens into the United States for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain.

Moktar Hossain, 31, who formerly resided in Mexico, admitted that from March 2017 to August 2018, he conspired to bring and brought Bangladeshi nationals to the United States at the Texas border in exchange for payment.

Hossain operated out of Monterrey, Mexico, where he housed aliens before sending them on the last leg of the journey to the United States.

He paid drivers to transport the aliens to the US border, and gave them instructions how to cross the Rio Grande River.

"Human smuggling is a national security threat," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.

"Today's plea makes clear that defendants who smuggle illegal aliens across the United States border for profit should expect to face the consequences in a United States courtroom."

Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Antonio said HSI is committed to dismantling criminal schemes that mitigate the security of the US borders and disrupting the flow of illicit money to these criminal networks.

The guilty plea was accepted by US District Judge Diana Saldana and the sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

ALSO READ | Helping reduce Indo-Pak tension one of five takeaways from G7 Summit: White House

ALSO READ | India stands vindicated, US backs off from mediation on Kashmir issue | Watch Video