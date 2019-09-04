After Ex-High Commissioner mistakes porn star for Kashmiri, the adult film star thanks him for new followers

Image Source : PTI/TWITTER After Ex-High Commissioner mistakes porn star for Kashmir, the adult film star thanks him for new followers

In another embarrassing blow for Abdul Basit, adult film star Johnny Sins thanked the former Pakistani High Commissioner to India for new Twitter followers. Abdul Basit in an epic gaffe had mistaken the porn star's picture as Kashmiri pellet gun victim and retweeted it.

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 2, 2019

The porn star took to twitter to thank the former Pakistan envoy for making him more famous. He also mocked Basit that his 'vision' is fine. The Ex-Pakistani High Commissioner to India was terribly trolled after he re-tweeted a picture of the adult movie star.

Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine😂😂 https://t.co/Rk4QdiGBlq — Johnny Sins (@JohnnySins) September 3, 2019

However, Basit later deleted the tweet from his timeline. This is not the first time the Pakistanis embarrassed themselves. Various verified Twitter users from Pakistan, including politicians and journalists, have been constantly sharing doctored, misinterpreted and old videos and pictures claiming them to be from Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)

