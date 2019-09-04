After Ex-High Commissioner mistakes porn star for Kashmiri, the adult film star thanks him for new followers

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
In another embarrassing blow for Abdul Basit, adult film star Johnny Sins thanked the former Pakistani High Commissioner to India for new Twitter followers. Abdul Basit in an epic gaffe had mistaken the porn star's picture as Kashmiri pellet gun victim and retweeted it.

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 14:00 IST
In another embarrassing blow for Abdul Basit, adult film star Johnny Sins thanked the former Pakistani High Commissioner to India for new Twitter followers. Abdul Basit in an epic gaffe had mistaken the porn star's picture as Kashmiri pellet gun victim and retweeted it. 

The porn star took to twitter to thank the former Pakistan envoy for making him more famous. He also mocked Basit that his 'vision' is fine. The Ex-Pakistani High Commissioner to India was terribly trolled after he re-tweeted a picture of the adult movie star. 

However, Basit later deleted the tweet from his timeline. This is not the first time the Pakistanis embarrassed themselves. Various verified Twitter users from Pakistan, including politicians and journalists, have been constantly sharing doctored, misinterpreted and old videos and pictures claiming them to be from Kashmir. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Write a comment

