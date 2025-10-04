Zubeen Garg's bandmate claims his manager may have 'poisoned' him Zubeen Garg’s bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the iconic singer was poisoned in Singapore, leading to his death, according to PTI.

The Assam government has set up a judicial commission to investigate, while arrests have been made, including Garg’s manager and festival organiser. Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a member of Zubeen Garg’s band, has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, according to official police documents accessed by PTI. Goswami claimed that Garg was allegedly poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' or remand note cited by police reveals that both Sharma and Mahanta, along with two band members Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta have been arrested in connection with the case and sent to 14 days of police remand.

Assam government sets up judicial commission

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that a judicial commission will be formed to ensure a proper investigation into the singer’s death. The commission will be headed by Gauhati High Court judge Justice Soumitra Saikia. "We will form the commission tomorrow. Now, we request all the people who have any information or videos related to Zubeen Garg's death to come forward and depose in front of the commission," Sarma said during a Facebook Live interaction.

The Chief Minister added that the post-mortem report from Singapore has been handed to Garg’s wife, Garima. "The second post-mortem report, done at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, will also be handed over to her on Saturday. It is up to Garima whether she wants to make the report public or not. We will also submit the reports to the court," he said.

Zubeen’s wife expresses confidence in investigation

Garima Saikia Garg, who is currently in Jorhat for the 13th-day rituals following her husband’s death, expressed relief that the accused have been brought back to Assam. "We all are eager to understand what really happened during his final moments," Garima told reporters. She added that she has complete trust in the investigation team and hopes that the truth behind what transpired in Singapore will soon come to light.

Special Investigation Team formed

To probe the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death, the Assam government has constituted a ten-member Special Investigation Team. The SIT will work alongside the judicial commission to ensure a thorough and transparent inquiry.