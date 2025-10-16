Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore Police to meet Assam counterpart on October 21, says Assam CM Singer Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea, sparking an ongoing investigation involving both Assam and Singapore police authorities.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Singapore police will meet with the Assam police team on October 21 as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month. The Assam police team is led by ADGP Munna Gupta, head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, it remains unclear if the Assam police will travel to Singapore for the meeting.

CM Sarma seeks cooperation for justice

Earlier, CM Sarma met Singapore's Acting High Commissioner to India, Alice Cheng, and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. He urged them to provide full cooperation to the Assam police in advancing the probe into Garg’s death. Sarma expressed confidence on social media, stating, "Our collective resolve remains. Justice for Zubeen will prevail."

Violence erupts during transfer of accused in Assam

Tensions flared in Assam’s Baksa district on October 15 when police baton-charged and used tear gas to disperse a violent mob protesting the transfer of five accused linked to the case to Baksa District Jail. Protesters attacked the convoy, set vehicles on fire, and hurled stones. Security forces have since been deployed, and the situation is now under control.

Prohibitory orders are in place in Mushalpur town and nearby areas, with internet and mobile data services suspended across Baksa district to prevent further unrest. More than 10 people have been detained in connection with the violence and are under interrogation.

Police appeal for calm and assurance on investigation

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh appealed to the public to maintain peace and trust the judicial process. He emphasised the cooperation with the Singapore police, stating that the investigation is progressing well. Singh reassured that justice will be served according to the law, urging citizens to respect the rule of law and development efforts in the state.

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated Assamese singer, died on September 19, 2025, while swimming in Singapore. The case has drawn intense public attention and demands for a transparent and thorough investigation involving both Assam and Singapore authorities.