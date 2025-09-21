Zubeen Garg's mortal remains reach Delhi, emotional fans cause ruckus at Guwahati airport Zubeen Garg cremation: In Guwahati, scenes of grief unfolded near Garg’s Kahilipara residence as hundreds of admirers gathered, blocking the roadways leading to his home. His mortal remains are expected to arrive in the city on Sunday morning and will be placed at his residence for some time.

New Delhi:

The mortal remains of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, fondly remembered as the 'Voice of Assam,' reached Delhi around midnight on Saturday from Singapore. Garg tragically passed away on Friday (September 19) while swimming in the sea without a life jacket. His death has left a void in Assam’s cultural and musical landscape.

Air India Express flight IX 1197 carrying the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg landed at Guwahati airport.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the body at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, joined by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials. In an emotional moment, Sarma kneeled in tribute, placing a traditional Assamese gamosa and a Bodo Arnai on the coffin.

Fans create chaos at Guwahati Airport

As news of the singer’s final homecoming spread, thousands of grieving fans thronged Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday night. The scene turned chaotic when devotees, overcome with emotion, broke through barricades in an attempt to get closer. Police resorted to baton-charge after protesters threw water bottles and tried damaging vehicles.

Despite the turbulence, many fans gathered peacefully, strumming guitars and singing some of Zubeen’s most-loved songs, awaiting the arrival of their icon for one last farewell.

Tributes at Zubeen Garg’s residence

In Guwahati, similar emotions played out near Garg’s Kahilipara residence, where hundreds of admirers blocked the roads leading to his home. The singer’s body is expected to reach the city Sunday morning and will be kept at his residence for his family, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects.

Mass homage for the public

Following the family tributes, the mortal remains will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. From 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on Sunday, millions of grieving fans will have the chance to honor their beloved artist. Artists, political leaders, and well-wishers from across the region are expected to gather to pay homage.

Assam government to decide cremation venue

The Assam Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday evening to finalise details of Garg’s last rites, including the venue for cremation. The state government is consulting with his family and cultural bodies to ensure a farewell that reflects the magnitude of his influence.

An emotional farewell

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, “Paid homage to our beloved Zubeen at Delhi airport. To be honest, his demise is yet to sink in- it all feels like a bad dream. Travel safe, Zubeen! You will live on in each of our hearts- FOREVER.”

For Assam, Zubeen Garg was more than a singer- he was the voice of a generation. His final journey home has stirred an outpouring of grief and love, with his legacy set to endure far beyond this parting.