Zakir Hussain dies: Condolences pour in for tabla maestro, people say 'his rhythm will echo in our hearts'

Zakir Hussain died at 73.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at 73, his family confirmed on Monday. India’s very own legend who was a percussionist, composer and even an actor leaves behind more than 60 years of music. Hussain died from 'idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis', a lung disease, in a San Francisco hospital.

Hussain, whose music is celebrated globally, created music across genres and styles, including in his repertoire jazz and concertos, naturally developing an ‘all-inclusive musical creativity’.

Dignitaries from all walks of life including politicians, artists, industrialists and eminent personalities paid their tributes to the tabla maestro. Here’s what they said: