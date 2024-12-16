Zakir Hussain dies: Condolences pour in for tabla maestro, people say 'his rhythm will echo in our hearts'

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at 73, his family confirmed on Monday. India’s very own legend who was a percussionist, composer and even an actor leaves behind more than 60 years of music. Hussain died from 'idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis', a lung disease, in a San Francisco hospital.
Hussain, whose music is celebrated globally, created music across genres and styles, including in his repertoire jazz and concertos, naturally developing an ‘all-inclusive musical creativity’.
Dignitaries from all walks of life including politicians, artists, industrialists and eminent personalities paid their tributes to the tabla maestro. Here’s what they said:
- Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra wrote, “The rhythm of India paused today…In tribute.”
- Bollywood actor Aksay Kumar in a post condoled Zakir Hussain’s death and wrote, “Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti.”
- Actress Hema Malini and BJP Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini posted, “The world mourns the passing of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain in the US yesterday. He brought name and fame to his land of birth with his exemplary skill with the tabla. Farewell to a much loved son of India.”
- Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, condoled the death of Zakir Hussain, writing, “The rythym of Zakir Hussain Ji’s tabla spoke a universal language, transcending borders, cultures and generations. My deepest condolences to his family, fans and loved ones. Om Shanti.”
- Bollywood Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressing his grief posted, “The irreparable loss of Zakir Hussain Sahab is a devastating blow to India and the global music community. Sir, Your music was a gift, a treasure that will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come. Your legacy will live on. May your soul rest in eternal glory, surrounded by the rhythms and melodies. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the legendary Zakir Hussain Sahab.”
- Indian monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das said, “Prayers for your onward journey in the rhythm of the universe, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji! You will be missed.”
- Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed condolences on the death of tabla maestro Hussain. "Honoured with many awards like Sangeet Natak Academy, Grammy, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, the demise of renowned tabla player Ustad Shri Zakir Hussain ji is an irreparable loss to the world of art and music. May God grant the departed soul a place in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family and fans to bear this immense sorrow" he said.