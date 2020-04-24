Yogi govt to bring back migrant workers stranded in other states: Here's how it will be done

Yogi govt to bring back migrant workers stranded in other states due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The Yogi Adityanath government has asked authorities to formulate a roadmap to bring back migrant workers stranded in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown who have completed the 14-day quarantine period. He said this should be done in a phased-wise manner. The chief minister made these remarks in a meeting with COVID-19 management Team-11 of the state.

Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to convey other state governments where UP migrant workers are stranded to make arrangements to bring those workers who have completed 14-day quarantine period in their specific state up till Uttar Pradesh border. Once they are brought there, the UP government will then make arrangements to take them to their respective towns, districts where they will be quarantined again for 14 days. For this, Yogi has asked authorities to make arrangements for migrant workers in state ashrams and shelter homes with fresh food and other basic facilities including sanitisation.

Once migrant workers will complete the 14-day quarantine period, will then be sent for home quarantine with Rashan Kits and Rs 1,000 to manage basic and necessary expenses.

Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases toll has surged to 1,510 including 24 deaths while 206 have recovered. Out of 206 who have recovered, 54 are from Noida. Along with UP, other states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi all have over 1,500 coronavirus cases while Maharashtra with over 6,000 has become the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country.

