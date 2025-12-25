OPINION | Yogi's Operation Torch in UP: Catch and deport Bangladeshis Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government is carrying out a statewide operation to identify Bangladeshi and Rohingya illegal settlers. He warned the opposition not to come out in support of infiltrators.

New Delhi:

The issue relating to brutal atrocities on Hindus by Islamic radicals in Bangladesh was discussed in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the opposition parties like Samajwadi and Congress for remaining silent over these atrocities. Yogi said, “You shed tears and light candles when Gaza is attacked, but you sew up your lips when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh. You don’t feel the pain of Bangladeshi Hindus. The people of India will no longer tolerate such double standards and appeasement politics.”

Yogi said that his government is carrying out a statewide operation to identify Bangladeshi and Rohingya illegal settlers. He warned the opposition not to come out in support of infiltrators. Under Operation Torch, police and local authorities are carrying out nighttime door-to-door checking of documents of persons suspected to be Rohingya infiltrators. This campaign is being carried out in Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and several other cities.

In Varanasi alone, more than 500 suspected infiltrators have been identified. Slums in Lucknow and Kanpur are also being checked by police to detect infiltrators. It is a known fact that lakhs of Bangladeshis have entered India illegally and are settled in several places. They are taking advantage of welfare resources earmarked for Indian nations. None of the major political parties paid attention to this issue in the past. For the first time, the Yogi government in UP has taken decisive action. Illegal settlers are being detected and detected. The consequences of this action will be seen in the next few years.

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray alliance: Can it win BMC polls?

After a gap of 20 years, both the estranged cousins of the Thackeray family, Uddhav and Raj joined hands on Wednesday and announced an alliance to contest the Brihanmumbai Corporation elections due in January. In a show of unity, Uddhav Thackeray went to Raj’s home and the two cousins then proceeded to the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial to pay their respects. They then went to a hotel to address a joint press conference. Uddhav Thackeray said, only a Thackeray can lead Maharashtra, but two persons sitting in Delhi are trying to deprive Marathi Manus of their rights. He said that the Thackeray family has decided to let bygones be bygones and fight jointly for Maratha pride.

It is still not decided how many seats the parties led by Uddav and Raj Thackeray will contest in the BMC elections. When asked, Raj Thackeray replied that the seat-sharing formula will not be revealed for strategic reasons because some parties are trying to steal our candidates. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the two cousins have come together because the political existence of their parties is at stake after the recent drubbing in statewide civic body elections.

There are speculations that the alliance will also contest Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mira Bhayander and Navi Mumbai civic bodies. It is a fact that Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde joined hands because of political compulsion. Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have also come together to win elections. This is nothing surprising in Maharashtra politics.

In today’s scenario, political parties feel they cannot sweep to power by contesting alone. Uddhav Thackeray became weak when Shiv Sena was split. Raj Thackeray’s party has been contesting elections for the last several years but could not open its account. Both the cousins have now come together to carry out a new experiment in BMC polls. If both win, it will be a win-win situation, and if they lose, the knives will again be out.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.