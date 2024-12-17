Yearender 2024: From Yechury to Baba Siddique, Indian politicians who died this year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Yearender 2024: Indian politicians who died in 2024

The year 2024 will be remembered for various reasons, while some of them are good others may not hold happy memories. Among the major things that happened in 2024, the nation witnessed significant losses in the political landscape. As the year nears end, here are the names of some important politicians who left the world in 2024:

EVKS Elangovan: Veteran Congress leader and former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan passed away on December 14. Elangovan undergone intensive treatment for more than two weeks due to a lung-related issue. He was Erode East MLA and former Gobichettipalayam Lok Sabha. He served as the Union Textile Minister between 2004 and 2009 under PM Manmohan Singh.

Baba Siddiqui: Siddiqui was a four-time Congress MLA but later aligned with the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). He was shot dead on October 12 this year in Mumbai. Later, it was revealed that his killing was orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

His son Zeeshan Siddiqui, supposedly, was also the target. The Police have made dozens of arrests in the case so far. Siddiqui's death left a political vacuum in Mumbai politics as he was one of the most prominent names.

Sitaram Yechury: On September 12, Yechury passed away after symptoms of a pneumonia-like chest infection. He was 72 years of age. According to his wish, his body was donated to AIIMS for teaching and research.

Yechury had been a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal and was a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo since 1992. He was also the party's general secretary.

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy: A BRS leader and former TRS youth activist, Reddy died on September 6 at the age of 52. He is known for his contribution to the cause of Telangana state.

His demise came as a big setback for the BRS and left a vacuum in the party which KCR would find hard to fill.

Natwar Singh: Well-known for serving as the country's External Affairs Minister in the first UPA term, Singh passed away on August 10. He was aged 95 when he died.

He had been an IFS officer but resigned and joined politics in 1984. His political career tumbled after his name came in the Oil-for-Food scandal and he was subsequently suspended in 2006 by Congress. Later, he joined BSP in 2008 but was expelled after four months.

Sushil Kuma Modi: One of the biggest names in Bihar BJP, Modi passed away on May 13 while fighting cancer. He was the fourth Deputy CM of Bihar and took the oath of office thrice.

He had also served as Bihar's Finance Minister, LoP, MLC and MP in both houses of the Parliament. His PIL later led to Lalu Prasad Yadav's conviction in a fodder scam. His loss left a void that the saffron party finds hard to fill.