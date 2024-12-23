Yearender 2024: A look at 10 big announcements by Modi government

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A look at 10 big announcements by the central government in 2024.

Yearender 2024: As 2024 draws to a close, various significant political events have shaped the year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has continued to implement policies and initiatives that address key issues in the areas of economic growth, social welfare, infrastructure development, and national security. From launching new schemes to making significant reforms, the Modi government’s announcements reflect its ongoing commitment to transforming India into a global leader while addressing the needs of its people. These announcements are expected to play a crucial role in shaping India's future trajectory, ensuring inclusive growth and development.

Let's take a look at some key decisions taken by the BJP-led central government in 2024.

1. Gati Shakti National Master Plan Expansion

In 2024, the central government expanded the 'Gati Shakti National Master Plan' to enhance infrastructure connectivity across the country. Initially launched in 2021, this initiative focuses on integrated planning of infrastructure projects in sectors such as transport, logistics, and communications. The expansion will allow states to participate more actively in the implementation process, targeting the development of key economic zones and facilitating smoother logistics to boost trade and manufacturing. This step aims to reduce transportation costs, create jobs, and improve India's position as a global trade hub.

2. National Digital Health Mission Expansion

Building on the success of the National Digital Health Mission launched earlier, the central government in 2024 announced its expansion to cover all regions of India, including remote and rural areas. The initiative seeks to provide citizens with access to digital healthcare services, electronic health records, and telemedicine. It aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery by integrating digital technology, improving the accessibility and quality of healthcare across the country, and addressing the gaps in rural health services.

3. Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0

Following the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Modi government introduced Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0 in 2024, focusing on self-reliance in key sectors such as defence, technology, and manufacturing. This phase emphasises fostering innovation, promoting research and development, and reducing dependence on foreign imports. The government announced new financial packages and incentives for domestic industries, especially in critical sectors like semiconductor manufacturing and renewable energy, to boost indigenous production and ensure sustainable growth.

4. National Education Reform Programme

The Modi government in 2024 rolled out a major National Education Reform Programme aimed at improving the quality of education at all levels. The reforms focus on skill development, reducing the pressure of exams, and encouraging innovative teaching methods. This includes increasing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, enhancing digital learning platforms, and improving infrastructure in rural schools. The program aims to ensure that every student, regardless of their location, receives high-quality education that prepares them for future challenges.

5. Women Empowerment and Safety Package

In line with its commitment to empowering women, the government launched a Women Empowerment and Safety Package in 2024. The scheme includes provisions for increased financial assistance for women entrepreneurs, a new helpline for women in distress, and stricter laws to combat gender-based violence. The initiative also focuses on providing safe public spaces and enhancing opportunities for women in leadership roles in government and private sectors.

6. PM Gati Shakti Urban Infrastructure Scheme

Expanding on the Gati Shakti programme, the government launched the PM Gati Shakti Urban Infrastructure Scheme in 2024 to develop smart cities with sustainable urban infrastructure. The initiative will provide financial assistance to municipal corporations to build state-of-the-art infrastructure, including smart transportation systems, green buildings, and modern waste management solutions. The programme aims to address the growing challenges of urbanisation while making cities more livable and eco-friendly.

7. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2.0

In 2024, the central government introduced Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2.0, an upgraded version of the flagship scheme for farmers. Under this scheme, the government increased the financial support provided to farmers, expanded eligibility criteria, and introduced a new digital platform for better delivery of funds. The program also includes provisions for farmers to access subsidised loans, advanced agricultural technology, and direct connections to markets, helping improve agricultural productivity and ensuring better income for farmers.

8. Digital India 2.0

Building on the success of Digital India, the government in 2024 launched Digital India 2.0, a more advanced version of the initiative aimed at promoting digital infrastructure and services across all sectors. The new version includes enhancements in e-governance, improved internet connectivity, and the establishment of more digital literacy programmes for rural areas. The initiative also promotes the use of blockchain and artificial intelligence to strengthen the digital economy and improve public services, including in healthcare, education, and banking.

9. National Green Hydrogen Mission

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched this year to position India as a global leader in the clean energy sector. The mission focuses on producing green hydrogen, a renewable and sustainable energy source, through electrolysis powered by renewable energy. The government aims to promote the use of green hydrogen in industries such as steel, cement, and transportation, reducing carbon emissions and ensuring energy security for the country. The initiative will attract investments in clean energy technologies and create a significant number of green jobs.

10. One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme Expansion

The One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, which allows beneficiaries to access subsidized food grains from any fair-price shop across the country, was expanded in 2024. The expansion includes the integration of more states and coverage for migrant workers. The scheme aims to improve food security for vulnerable populations by enabling seamless access to food across all states, addressing challenges related to food distribution and ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing government welfare benefits.

