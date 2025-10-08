Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar death: 8-page suicide note alleges mental harassment by senior officials Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar death: Police investigators discovered an eight-page suicide note along with a written will at the residence of Puran Kumar. In the note, he allegedly named 10 senior officials accusing them of persistent mental harassment.

Chandigarh:

In a tragic turn of events, senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, formerly the Inspector General (IG) of Rohtak Range, allegedly took his own life, sending shockwaves across the police department. Emerging details suggest his suicide may be linked to intense mental pressure and corruption allegations involving his aide.

According to sources, Puran Kumar’s gunman, Sushil Kumar, was recently accused of demanding a bribe from a liquor businessman, leading to his arrest. During interrogation, Sushil reportedly confessed that he had sought the bribe at the behest of IG Y Puran Kumar. Following this revelation, concerns grew that action might soon be taken against the senior officer himself, reportedly leaving him deeply distressed.

The 8-page suicide note: Allegations of mental harassment

Investigating officers have recovered an eight-page suicide note and a written will from the officer’s residence. In the note, Puran Kumar reportedly accused 10 senior officers- including those of DGP, ADGP, and SP rank- of subjecting him to continuous mental harassment. He claimed he was being deliberately targeted and humiliated by colleagues and superiors within the police hierarchy.

While Chandigarh Police has not officially disclosed the names mentioned in the note, sources suggest the contents may be linked to the corruption case in Rohtak- an investigation originally initiated by Puran Kumar himself. The allegations of harassment and professional isolation appear to have intensified after his transfer, which severely affected his mental well-being.

Corruption case linked to the scandal

Two days before Puran Kumar’s suicide, an FIR was registered at the Urban Estate Police Station in Haryana's Rohtak naming Sushil Kumar, his gunman, as the prime accused in a corruption case. The complaint alleged that the constable sought a monthly bribe of Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh from a liquor trader. An audio clip supporting the allegations surfaced soon after, leading to Sushil’s arrest.

During police questioning, Sushil named Y Puran Kumar as the one who had instructed him to collect the bribe. He was later remanded to judicial custody. Notably, on September 29, the Haryana government had transferred Puran Kumar from the post of IG, Rohtak Range, to the Police Training College (PTC) in Sunaria, a move widely seen within the department as a “punishment posting.”

A respected officer’s career cut short

Y Puran Kumar was a 2001-batch IPS officer known for his disciplined approach and strong track record in law enforcement. His unexpected death has left his peers and juniors in disbelief, many of whom remember him as an honest and determined officer committed to reforming the system from within.

The Haryana Police Department is now under mounting pressure to conduct a transparent probe into both the corruption case and the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death. With explosive allegations of harassment detailed in the suicide note, the case has exposed deep fissures and internal power struggles within the state police establishment.