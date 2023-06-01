Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestlers protest: Khaps to hold mahapanchayat today in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Wrestlers protest: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has called a khap mahapanchayat meeting in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh today to discuss ongoing wrestlers' protest, who have levelled sexual harassment charges against embattled WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The representatives of khaps from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi will participate in the meeting today.

The meeting has been called to discuss the future course of action to get justice for the wrestlers. The mahapanchayat has been called two days after farmer leader Naresh Tikait convinced wrestlers to hold off on immersing their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar.

SKM calls nationwide protest

Apart from this, the farmers' outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also called for nationwide demonstrations today in support of wrestlers. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, in a statement, said it has given the call for the nationwide agitation "to secure the democratic right to protest by the Indian wrestlers" and all other sections of society and to "demand the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh".

The Morcha will coordinate with platforms of trade unions, women, youth, students and all other sections, including intellectuals, to stage demonstrations across India, it said.

Haryana Congress Legislature party passes resolution

Meanwhile, the Haryana Congress Legislature party on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the "atrocities" on protesting wrestlers by the BJP government. According to the statement, at the beginning of the meeting, "a resolution was passed condemning the atrocities being committed on the wrestlers by the BJP government".

"It was said in the resolution that the present government is insulting sportspersons who raised the prestige of the country and brought glory to the nation. "The resolution stated that the silence of the BJP-JJP government of Haryana in this matter is highly condemnable. The Congress reiterated that it stands firmly with the wrestlers of the country and will support them at every step in this struggle for justice," the statement said.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day. They were detained and later let off.

The wrestlers then announced they would immerse their medals in the river in Haridwar as a mark of protest to demand action against Singh. But the wrestlers did not carry out the threat after farmer leaders sought five days' time from them to resolve the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News