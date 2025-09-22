World Rhino Day: Where can one see rhinos in India apart from Kaziranga? Top destinations to spot them World Rhino Day 2025: The one-horned rhinoceros, found in India, hold a special place in wildlife heritage, and the country is home to several national parks where you can witness these majestic animals in their natural habitat.

World Rhino Day, observed on September 22, is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the conservation of rhinoceros species. This day is observed to support the conservation of rhinoceros species and the occasion highlights the threats that the rhinos face, including poaching, habitat loss, and illegal wildlife trade.

The one-horned rhinoceros, specially found in India, hold a special place in wildlife heritage, and the country is home to several national parks where you can witness these majestic animals in their natural habitat. As we observe World Rhino Day 2024, let’s explore some of the most significant national parks in India where you can spot rhinos and contribute to their conservation.

Manas National Park, Assam

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas National Park is popularly known for its breathtaking landscape and diverse wildlife. This national park in Assam is a crucial conservation area for the Indian rhino, and it offers a unique opportunity to see them in a more pristine environment compared to Kaziranga.

This national park is also home to several endangered species, including the Assam roofed turtle as well.

Orang National Park, Assam

Often called as "Mini Kaziranga," the Orang National Park is located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River in Assam. Known for its rich biodiversity, it is an important habitat for the Indian one-horned rhinoceros and the Bengal tiger. This national park is another hidden gem for wildlife lovers.

November to April is the ideal time to visit this place as the weather is pleasant for wildlife safaris and viewing. The park is typically closed during the monsoon season from May to October.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam

Although smaller in size than Kaziranga National Park, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is still an excellent place to see the Indian rhino. Even with more number of rhinos, this sanctuary is often less crowded, allowing for a more intimate wildlife experience. More interestingly, this place is also home to diverse bird species, making it a birdwatcher's paradise. The best time to visit this wildlife sanctuary is from November to April.

Dudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh

Located in the Terai region of northern Uttar Pradesh, the Dudhwa National Park is known for its rich biodiversity and as a key component of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Established in 1977 in an area of 490.3 square kilometers, the national park is a major conservation success story and a popular destination for wildlife and nature enthusiasts.

The park’s grasslands and swamps provide a perfect habitat for these magnificent animals. The best time to visit this place is from November to March.

Jaldapara National Park, West Bengal

Situated at the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas in the Alipurduar district of northern West Bengal, the Jaldapara National Park is one of the most important wildlife destinations in the region, primarily known for its population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses.

An excellent location to spot the Indian rhinos, this park offers a unique blend of grasslands and forest, making it a great habitat for rhinos, elephants, and various bird species. The best time to visit this place is from November to March.

