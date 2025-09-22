World Rhino Day: When was it observed for the first time and how many species of rhinos exist globally? World Rhino Day 2025: Like many other wildlife species, rhinos are also facing the threat of poaching and illegal wildlife trade. It is estimated that there are around 27,000 rhinos left in the world, as per the International Rhino Foundation.

New Delhi:

World Rhino Day is observed every year on September 22, with an aim to create awareness about saving the species. In 2010, the World Wildlife Fund-South Africa initiated World Rhino Day, and it became a worldwide event the very next year.

World Rhino Day's importance

Like many other wildlife species, rhinos are also facing the threat of poaching and illegal wildlife trade. It is estimated that there are around 27,000 rhinos left in the world, as per the International Rhino Foundation. That's why it has become important to save the rhinos and create awareness among the people.

What is the population of rhinos in India?

According to the International Rhino Foundation, there are around 3,700 rhinos left in India.

World Rhino Day 2025: Theme

The theme for World Rhino Day 2025 has not been announced yet.

How many species of rhinos are there in the world?

There are five species of rhinos in the world that live in Asia and Africa.

- Indian Rhino: One-horned

The Indian one-horned rhino is found at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam and in Nepal's Chitwan National Park. An adult one-horned rhino can weigh around 2,800 kg and can be 575 to 6.5 feet tall. Their horn can have a length of 20 to 61 cm.

- Javan Rhino

Of all the five species, the Javan rhinos are the most threatened. There are only 76 Javan rhinos are left, and they can be found at the Ujung Kulon National Park in Java, Indonesia, as per the World Wildlife Foundation. Their horn can grow up to 10 inches.

- Sumatran Rhino

The Sumatran rhinos are the only Asian rhinos with two horns. They are a critically endangered species, with a length between 6.5 and 13 feet. Similarly, they can weigh around 1,320 -2,090 pounds and can have a height of 3.3-5 feet, as per the World Wildlife Foundation.

- Black Rhino

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, there are approximately 6,500 black rhinos left in the world, and they can be found at the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA), which spans in Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. They weigh around 1,760 -3,080 pounds and can have a height of 5.2 feet, as per the World Wildlife Foundation.

- White Rhino

There are around 16,800 white rhinos left in the world and can be found in South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Kenya. According to the World Wildlife Foundation, they weigh around 3,080-7,920 pounds and can have a height of 5-6 feet.