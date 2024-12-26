Election Commission releases world's largest electoral dataset for 2024 Lok Sabha and 4 state assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The EC said in the report that the female voter turnout stood at 65.78 per cent as compared to 65.55 per cent for male electors this Lok Sabha polls.

The Election Commission on Thursday released 42 Statistical Reports on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and 14 reports each on four state assembly elections held simultaneously. In the report, the EC said that women candidates contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls were 800 as against 726 in 2019. The EC said these 100 statistical reports will be a treasure trove for academicians, researchers, election watchers worldwide for in-depth analysis and policy insights.

“The Lok Sabha Elections creates world record with 64.64 crore voters exercising their franchise. Number of nominations filed stood at 12,459 in 2024, as compared to 11,692 in 2019. 8,360 candidates contest elections as against 8,054 in 2019,” the EC said in the report.

According to the EC report, more than 8,000 candidates contested elections this year as against 8,054 in 2019 and the number of nominations filed in 2024 stood at 12,459, as compared to 11,692 in 2019.

The EC further said that 64.64 crore voters exercised their franchise in Lok Sabha polls, 2024 and more than 46.4 per cent increase in third-gender electors as compared to 2019 polls.