Odisha: Woman drags mother on cot after bank demands physical verification to withdraw pension money

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2020 7:41 IST
Image Source : ANI

In an unfortunate incident, a video of a woman dragging her mother on a cot to a bank in Odisha's Nuapada district surfaced recently. The woman was seen dragging her 100-year-old mother on a cot to a bank to withdraw her pension money allegedly after the bank asked for physical verification. 

After the video went viral, Raj Dholakia, MLA of Nuapada district said: "We came to know about the incident through video in which woman was seen being dragged on a cot. She was taken to the bank for withdrawal of her pensio0n money."

I request the government to look into the matter and take strict action against defaulters," he added. 

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has frequently advised banks to provide separate basic banking facilities such as the delivery of cash against withdrawal from the account, pick up of cash and instruments against receipt, delivery of demand drafts, submission of KYC documents and life certificates for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities at the residence of such customers.

(With inputs from ANI)

