Image Source : ANI Odisha: Woman drags mother on cot after bank demands physical verification to withdraw pension money

In an unfortunate incident, a video of a woman dragging her mother on a cot to a bank in Odisha's Nuapada district surfaced recently. The woman was seen dragging her 100-year-old mother on a cot to a bank to withdraw her pension money allegedly after the bank asked for physical verification.

An elderly woman had to drag her 100-year-old mother on a cot to the Bank , at Nuapada District of Odisha, as officials refused access to her Jan Dhan Yojana account without physical verification.The incident took place three days back but videos viral on Saturday pic.twitter.com/gJ5MBPR8jQ — kalpataru ojha (@Ojha_kalpataru) June 14, 2020

After the video went viral, Raj Dholakia, MLA of Nuapada district said: "We came to know about the incident through video in which woman was seen being dragged on a cot. She was taken to the bank for withdrawal of her pensio0n money."

I request the government to look into the matter and take strict action against defaulters," he added.

Raju Dholakia,Nuapada MLA says,"We came to know about the incident through video in which woman was seen being dragged on a cot.She was taken to the bank for withdrawal of her pension money. I request Govt to look into the matter&take strict action against defaulters". (14.06.20) pic.twitter.com/9VIS6X4yi4 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has frequently advised banks to provide separate basic banking facilities such as the delivery of cash against withdrawal from the account, pick up of cash and instruments against receipt, delivery of demand drafts, submission of KYC documents and life certificates for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities at the residence of such customers.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage