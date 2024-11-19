Ahead of Winter Session of Parliament, govt to convene all party meeting on Sunday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Parliament of India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday announced that the government will hold an 'All Party Meeting on November 24 (Sunday) at the Parliament House Annexe ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Taking to X, Rijiju said, "An All Party Meeting will be held on November 24, at 11 am in the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, in view of the coming Winter Session of Parliament." Earlier, Rijiju had said that the Winter Session will commence on November 25 and will last till December 20.

Rijiju had said, "President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business)."

Rijiju also noted that on November 26 (Constitution Day), the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Waqf Amendment Bill, ONOE on cards

The winter session may see efforts from the govt to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill which is currently with the JPC of the house. The government may also introduce 'One Nation One Election' bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasised that his govt was working towards achieving the 'One Nation One Poll' to ensure simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.

PM Modi had said, "We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code which is a Secular Civil Code."

However, Congress has rejected implementing One Nation One Election, saying that the PM would have to take everyone in the Parliament into confidence over the issue.

