Wing Commander Namansh Syal served nation with 'unyielding sense of duty': IAF's tribute after Tejas crash Tejas crash: In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said it stands with Wing Commander Namansh Syal's family in this hour of 'profound grief', while honouring his legacy of courage and devotion.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday paid tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal and said the pilot had served the country with 'unwavering commitment'. The 34-year-old was the pilot of the ill-fated Tejas fighter jet that crashed during the Dubai Air Show at the Al Maktoum Airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

In a post on micro-blogging site X, the IAF said it stands with Wing Commander Syal's family in this hour of 'profound grief', while honouring his legacy of courage and devotion. It further said that his service to the nation will always be remembered with gratitude.

"A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty," the IAF said, while mourning Wing Commander Syal's demise.

"His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE Officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy," it said.

The Tejas crash and Wing Commander Syal's death

Wing Commander Syal met with a tragic end on Friday after his Tejas crashed at 2.10 pm (local time) during the Dubai Air Show. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry (CoI) to probe what caused the Tejas crash. Talking about Wing Commander Syal, he was a resident of Nagrota Bagwan in the Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.

He is survived by his father, mother, wife, who is also serving in the Air Force, and their six-year-old daughter.

Wing Commander Syal's demise has left his entire village mourning, as the IAF pilot, who was an outstanding athlete, was an inspiration for them. His cremation will likely take place on Sunday after his mortal remains arrive in the village from the Sulur Air Force station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.