Will not allow NRC in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar is the latest in the list of states that have declared that the NRC exercise will not take place within their borders. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made such an announcement on Friday. Chief Ministers of several states have previously declared that their states will not be participating in nationwide-NRC exercise due to be held in accordance with the declaration Union Home Minister Amit Shah made inside the Parliament.

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has led rallies and marches against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed nationwide NRC, she has got support from other states, mainly ruled by the Opposition. However, this is the first time that a major NDA constituent like Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has openly said that NRC won't be implemented in a state ruled by the party in coalition with the BJP.

So far, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have openly expressed their reservation about the NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Opposition to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and nationwide NRC has led to violent protests across the country. Citizens and mainly students have held protests that soon turned violent. While people in Northeastern states were the first to take to streets as the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, protests in rest of the country were sparked mainly by university students. The protests gathered greater momentum after the police action against agitating students at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

