Will JEE, NEET exams be postponed or not? Gamblers place bets, 7 arrested in Kanpur

Will JEE and NEET exams be postponed or not? Well, the question hasn't just got traction among students or politicians in the country but among gamblers too. A betting-gambling racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday. According to the police, the gang was placing bets on whether JEE and NEET exams will be postponed or not.

While Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is from September 1 to 6, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) begins from September 13.

At least seven people were arrested and Rs 38.25 lakh cash along with 10 mobile phones was seized from them. The racket's kingpin, however, managed to escape. "It was found that they were also placing bets on NEET, JEE exams - whether the exams will be held or not," SP South told news agency ANI.

Kanpur: Police busted a betting-gambling racket & arrested 7 people, yesterday. Rs 38.25 Lakhs cash & 10 mobile phones seized. Racket's kingpin managed to escape. SP South says, "It was found that they were also also placing bets on NEET-JEE exams - if exams will be held or not." pic.twitter.com/72TRfY9e8p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2020

On August 17, the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE — scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

However, the students continued to protest citing various concerns including COVID-10 risks, the lack of transportation in flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the court on Friday seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE this year amid the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

