Why did Rajiv Gandhi Foundation refuse CAG auditing, asks BJP Chief JP Nadda

Why Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accounts refused for CAG auditing, asks BJP Chief JP Nadda

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday questioned Rajiv Gandhi Foundation over its funds and accounts, accusing it of accepting money from the Chinese embassy over the period of 2005 to 2009. While addressing a press conference, Nadda asked, "People of India want to know why the accounts of Rajiv Gandhi foundation refused for the CAG auditing? Why was RTI not applicable to the foundation?"

While accusing the foundation of accepting funds from Chinese embassy, BJP chief said, "It's a sacrifice of national interest to accept money from foreign powers in personal trust. The country wants to know what transpired between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Chinese government?"

"Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got donations from the Chinese Embassy from 2005 to 2009. It received donations from tax havens of Luxembourg every year between 2006 to 2009. What does it indicate to? NGOs and companies with deep commercial interests donated money to the foundation," he added.

Meanwhile, JP Nadda also alleged that the foundation took donations from the fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in exchange for some loans. He said, "Why did you take donation in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from Mehul Choksi and give loan to him? The country wants to know as to why the foundation took money from Mehul Choksi and what is the relation between Mehul Choksi and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation?"

Nadda also slammed former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath for being part East Asia FTA. "What made Kamal Nath make a commitment to being part of East Asia FTA in which China was also there? When East Asia FTA negotiations were taking place, our trade deficit with China rose to $36.2 billion. Was it quid pro quo because of donation?" Nadda questioned.

