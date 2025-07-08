Why is PM Modi visiting Namibia? Key focus on minerals, diamonds and strategic ties PM Modi's July 9 visit to Namibia aims to deepen ties through critical mineral cooperation, uranium trade revival and digital infrastructure rollout. The trip also marks a symbolic moment in India-Namibia relations, with a focus on clean-tech investments, direct diamond exports and UPI expansion.

Windhoek, Namibia:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Namibia on July 9, becoming the first Indian PM to visit the country since its independence in 1990. The landmark trip at the invitation of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah signals a reset in ties with a nation rich in resources. The visit, Modi’s final stop on a five-nation tour underscores India’s evolving foreign policy priorities: securing critical mineral supply chains, expanding energy cooperation and exporting digital infrastructure to the Global South.

Trade ties in focus

India is the world’s largest centre for cutting and polishing diamonds but much of its supply comes through global trading hubs such as Antwerp and London. Namibia, which holds more than 80 million carats of high-quality marine diamond reserves currently sells its rough diamonds via third-party routes. Modi’s visit is expected to explore the possibility of direct diamond exports to India, which could eliminate intermediaries, reduce costs and create value at both ends of the chain. Several Indian diamond processing firms already operate in Namibia.

Namibia plays a key role in the worldwide search for essential minerals. This country in Southern Africa has large deposits of uranium, lithium, cobalt rare earth elements and sea diamonds. These resources are key to India's goals in electric cars, semiconductors, clean energy and defence.

With demand for such materials expected to triple by 2030, India wants to reduce its reliance on just a few countries. "We see Namibia as more than just a supplier," said MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi. “Africa’s mineral wealth aligns with India’s clean-tech goals.”

Critical Minerals: A clean energy imperative

With India pushing to build supply chains for electric vehicles, solar panels, semiconductors and green energy technologies, minerals like lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements have become strategic priorities. Namibia’s largely untapped deposits of these resources are now firmly on Delhi’s radar. The Prime Minister is expected to hold discussions with the Namibian leadership on establishing long-term bilateral frameworks for exploration, mining and supply of these minerals. Indian investments in the clean-tech mining sector will also be on the agenda.

According to Dammu Ravi, Africa’s mineral wealth makes Namibia a natural partner as India works to diversify its critical resource basket and reduce dependence on a few countries.

Uranium supply

Namibia is among the top three uranium producers globally and plays a central role in India’s plan to expand its civilian nuclear programme. Though India signed a uranium supply agreement with Namibia in 2009, the arrangement has seen limited follow-through.

With growing domestic demand for clean, base-load power and the geopolitical urgency to secure reliable nuclear fuel sources, Modi’s visit is expected to revive uranium trade talks. A structured supply agreement would support India’s nuclear expansion while offering Namibia a steady export channel.

UPI expansion

A key highlight of the visit will be the official rollout of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Namibia. The Bank of Namibia and NPCI International signed a pact earlier this year to pilot the system, making Namibia among the first African countries to integrate with India’s digital payment stack.

Modi is likely to launch the platform during the visit, marking a major step in India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) diplomacy. The UPI integration aims to boost financial inclusion, enable low-cost transactions and position India as a tech development partner for the Global South.

Healthcare, education and defence cooperation

Modi’s agenda goes beyond trade and energy. India is expected to sign fresh MoUs in healthcare, digital training, education and defence. A new Centre of Excellence in IT is being set up in Windhoek to train Namibian youth and civil servants in digital governance and cybersecurity. On defence, India is open to officer-level training, logistics support, and exploring non-lethal technology exchanges.

Symbolism and history

India and Namibia have shared strong political bonds since India backed Namibia's freedom movement in the 1980s. India was one of the first countries to support Namibia's independence at the UN even before Namibia became free in 1990.

During his visit, Modi will address a joint session of the Namibian Parliament, reinforcing the historical bond and shared values between the two democracies. He will also pay homage to Dr Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s founding President and iconic freedom fighter. This trip is particularly symbolic for President Nandi-Ndaitwah as it marks the first time she'll welcome a State Visit as the country's leader.

Bilateral trade between India and Namibia stood at around USD 650 million in 2023, with Indian exports including pharmaceuticals, rice and petroleum products and imports comprising diamonds, uranium and non-ferrous metals. Indian investments already crossing USD 800 million are poised to grow, especially in energy, fintech and logistics.