Why did Akali Dal expel 8 rebel leaders including Jagir Kaur, Chandumajra, Parminder Dhindsa? Know here

Concluding that leaders were tarnishing the image of the party with their actions, the Shiromani Akali Dal expelled eight leaders, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur. Adopting a tough stand against rebels, the Shiromani Akali Dal expelled the leaders for revolting against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Taking serious note of "anti-party activities" by some senior leaders "under a conspiracy", the Shiromani Akali Dal's disciplinary committee expelled Chandumajra, Kaur and former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, from primary membership of the party, it said. The party also expelled Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Surinder Singh Thekedar and Charanjit Singh Brar.

Senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar leads the disciplinary committee, which also includes Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Gulzar Singh Ranike. Grewal attended the meeting while Ranike joined over the phone. A section of senior leaders last month revolted against Badal, demanding that he step down as party chief following the Shiromani Akali Dal's performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

After a long discussion, the disciplinary committee concluded that these leaders were tarnishing the image of the party with their actions, the Shiromani Akali Dal said. The action came a day after the rebel leaders announced a 13-member presidium to strengthen the "Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar (Shiromani Akali Dal reform movement)".

The presidium included Wadala, Kaur, Dhindsa, Rakhra, Brar and Gaganjit Singh Barnala. The rebel leaders had launched the "SAD Sudhar Lehar" to "strengthen and uplift" the 103-year-old outfit.

Bhundar said it was revealed that these eight leaders had actively "colluded" with the Shiromani Akali Dal's "enemies to create divisions in the party and weaken it. "It was also felt that these leaders willfully damaged the image of the party as part of a wider conspiracy," he said. The decision to expel the leaders was taken after careful consideration, he added.