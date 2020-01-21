Tuesday, January 21, 2020
     
Delhi Election 2020: AAP vs BJP vs Congress; who has an edge? Have your say!

Polling of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is less than two weeks away. With all the major political stakeholders now openly showing their cards, who do you think has the edge in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020?

New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2020 13:33 IST
Who has an edge in the Delhi Assembly election 2020? Have your say!

Polling of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is less than two weeks away. The three major political parties in the state -- Aam Admi Party, Congress, and the BJP -- have declared their candidates for almost all the seats. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will once again contest from the New Delhi constituency against BJP candidate Sunil Yadav. 

While AAP will be fighting under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, BJP and Congress are likely to contest the election without a clear CM face.

With all the major political stakeholders now openly showing their cards, who do you think has the edge in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020? 

Voting will remain open till 11:00 am on January 22. 

Delhi Election 2020: Who is fighting whom; constituency-wise full list

