Delhi Election 2020: Who is fighting whom; constituency-wise full list

Image Source : FILE Delhi Election 2020: Who is fighting whom and from which constituency | Full List

With little over two weeks to go for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, all the major political stakeholders have released their list of candidates who will contest the elections in Delhi's 70-seat assembly. The rulling Aam Admi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have all fielded their strongest candidates. Sitting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will once again contest the election from the New Delhi constituency against Sunil Yadav of the BJP and Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress.

As per the latest lists, AAP has named its candidates on all 70 seats while BJP and Congress have named their candidates for 67 and 61 seats respectively. BJP's list of candidates of released on Tuesday morning was released as the party's 'last list'. The three seats left will be faught in collaboration with JD(U) and LJP.

Casting of vote in the capital will take place on February 8 while the counting will take place on Feb 11.

IndiaTVnews.com brings to you a list of all the constituencies and who goes up against who.