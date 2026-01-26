Who were the members of the Drafting Committee that wrote the Indian Constitution? The Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, appointed on August 29, 1947, consisted of seven members tasked with preparing the draft of the new Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar served as the Chairman and the committee was key in shaping India's foundational legal and political framework.

India is celebrating Republic Day 2026 on Monday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, marking its 77th Republic Day with pride, patriotism, and nationwide festivities. It is not merely a national celebration but also a tribute to the day our Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, shaping India into the world’s largest democracy. Notably, India celebrated its first Republic Day on January 26, 1951.

Even as India gained independence on August 15, 1947, it began governing itself under its own constitutional framework on January 26, 1950. Every year, this day is commemorated with a spectacular Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, which is watched by millions of Indians. The celebration honours the nation’s sovereignty, democratic values, and progress, while also showcasing the impressive military formations and vibrant cultural tableaux.

The theme for the 2026 Republic Day celebration centres on ‘Vande Mataram’ and the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, reflecting patriotic spirit and a focus on self-reliance. On this day, let’s know who were the members of the Drafting Committee that wrote the Indian Constitution?

Notably, the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, appointed on August 29, 1947, consisted of seven members tasked with preparing the draft of the new Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar served as the Chairman and the committee was key in shaping India's foundational legal and political framework.

Know all about the members of the Drafting Committee:

Dr BR Ambedkar (Chairman)

Popularly known as Babasaheb, Dr BR Ambedkar was a prominent Indian jurist, economist, and social reformer recognised as the chief architect of the Constitution of India. He dedicated his life to combating untouchability and advocating for the rights of Dalits and other marginalised groups. As chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, Dr Ambedkar was instrumental in providing constitutional safeguards for civil liberties, including the abolition of untouchability and all forms of discrimination.

N Gopalaswami Ayyangar

Sir Narasimha Gopalaswami Ayyangar (1882–1953) was a titan of Indian administration and a primary architect of the Indian Constitution. Well known for his deep expertise in governance and Kashmir affairs, Gopalaswami Ayyangar served as a bridge between the British administrative legacy and the newly independent Indian state. Gopalaswami Ayyangar was a member of the seven-member Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Most notably, he was the primary drafter of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar

Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar (1883–1953) was a prominent Indian lawyer and a principal architect of the Constitution of India. As a key member of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, Ayyar was highly regarded by BR Ambedkar, who described him as "bigger, better, and more competent than myself." He served as the Chairman of the Credentials Committee and the Special Committee to Examine the Draft Constitution.

Dr KM Munshi

Dr Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi (1887–1971), popularly known as KM Munshi or Kulapati Munshi, was a multi-faceted Indian statesman, lawyer, and literary giant. He is most celebrated for founding the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in 1938 to promote Indian culture and education. He was a member of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution and played a pivotal role in shaping provisions for fundamental rights and the judiciary.

Syed Mohammad Saadulla

Syed Mohammad Saadulla (1885–1955) was a prominent Assamese statesman who served as the first Prime Minister of Assam (a title then used for the head of government) under British India. He is best remembered for being the only member from North East India and the only member of the Muslim League on the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution. Along with Dr BR Ambedkar, he was one of the seven members responsible for preparing the final draft of the Constitution.

BL Mitter

BL Mitter (Brojendra Lal Mitter) was a distinguished Indian legal expert and a foundational figure in the creation of the Indian Constitution. He is most recognised as one of the original seven members of the Drafting Committee, which was established on 29 August 1947 under the chairmanship of Dr BR Ambedkar. Mitter was unable to continue his duties on the committee due to ill health and resigned and was replaced by N Madhava Rau, who was the legal advisor to the Maharaja of Vadodara.

DP Khaitan

DP Khaitan (Debi Prasad Khaitan) was a prominent Indian lawyer, statesman, and founding member of the Drafting Committee for the Indian Constitution, known for his sharp legal mind, co-founding Khaitan & Co. law firm (1911), and contributions to modern Indian law, though he passed away in 1948 before the Constitution was fully enacted, with T.T. Krishnamachari replacing him. The drafting committee finalised the draft of the Constitution in February 1948, following extensive discussions and input from other committees.

