Republic Day 2026: Do we hoist or unfurl the National Flag? Know the difference Republic Day marks India becoming a constitutional republic. Here’s why the national flag is unfurled on January 26 and how it differs from flag hoisting on Independence Day.

New Delhi:

January 26 is a national holiday in India, which celebrates its Republic Day. This day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 and the transformation of India into a sovereign, democratic republic. Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with elaborate parades across the country, showcasing India's rich artistic traditions and cultures. But most importantly, Republic Day features the ceremonial display of the Indian National Flag.

But have you ever wondered whether we hoist or unfurl the flag on this day, and what exactly is the difference between the two?

Why the national flag is unfurled on Republic Day

On Republic Day, the flag isn’t hoisted from the ground; instead, it is unfurled. That means the flag, already attached near the top of the pole, is simply opened up and allowed to spread out. The President of India performs this honour at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), followed by the singing of the national anthem and other ceremonial observances.

This way of displaying the flag reflects the fact that India had already become independent long before 1950, and by the time the Constitution came into effect, the nation was a free republic. So, instead of raising the flag from the base as a symbol of achieving freedom, the act of unfurling honours the Constitution and the democratic framework India embraced.

Hoisting vs unfurling: What’s the real difference?

Flag Hoisting

The flag starts at the bottom of the pole.

It is raised to the top.

Symbolises freedom from colonial rule, especially on Independence Day (August 15).

Flag Unfurling

The flag is already positioned at the top.

It is opened up (unfurled) without being raised.

Reflects constitutional pride and democratic values on Republic Day.

So, when Republic Day arrives in 2026, remember: you unfurl the tricolour, not hoist it, as a mark of respect for India’s Constitution and its journey as a republic.