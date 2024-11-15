Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan-ISBT Chowk to be known as Birsa Munda Chowk now: Who was he? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda is seen adorned with garlands on his birth anniversary, commemorated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary and said he sacrificed everything to protect the honour and glory of the motherland. On the occasion various other leaders also paid the freedom fighter homage and called him a tribal hero. President Droupadi Murmu on Friday led the nation in paying tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary which is observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offered floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda at the Prerna Sthal in Parliament complex. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh was also present.

Who was he?