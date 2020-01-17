Image Source : FILE Who is 'Doctor Bomb' Jalees Ansari

1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict, Jalees Ansari, who went missing on Thursday morning while being on parole was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF). Commenting on the arrest, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said that Ansari was arrested while he was coming out of a mosque in Kanpur. The Mumbai police had launched a massive manhunt for Ansari who is also known as ‘Dr Bomb’ after he went missing from his residence in Mominpura area in south Mumbai. He was ordered to visit the Agripada police station everyday between 10.30 am and noon to mark his attendance during his parole period.

Who is Jalees Ansari:

A convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari, disappeared on Thursday from his home in Mominpura area in Mumbai after being released on a 21-day parole.

Ansari is an MBBS doctor who was convicted for his role in several blasts across the country and sentenced to life in the 1993 Rajasthan bomb blasts case.

Ansari graduated from the Maratha College at Nagpara in 1972. He later continued his studies from Sion Medical College.

He joined the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as a Junior Medical Officer.

Ansari has been in jail since 1994 when he was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his role in planting a bomb in the Rajdhani Express.

Jalees Ansari, who is known as Doctor Bomb, was allegedly connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahideen and taught terror groups how to make bombs.

Ansari allegedly helped set off a series of 43 explosions in Mumbai and Hyderabad and seven separate explosions on trains on December 6, 1993, the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid’s demolition. Later, he was convicted for carrying out blast in trains.

A Malegaon court in 2018 held him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in jail for carried out bomb blast experiment below Girna river.

