OPINION | Who is behind violence in Bengal?

New Delhi:

The personal assistant of top Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari was shot from point-blank range by three sharpshooters on Wednesday night in Madhyamgram near Kolkata. BJP leaders have condemned this attack, saying it was a "pre-planned murder" and a clear example of the fallout of 'jungle raj' during Mamata Banerjee's rule. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the murder. Suvendu Adhikari described Trinamool Congress as "a party of killers". He said, he was confident about investigative agencies probing the case and hoped that the killers would be nabbed soon.

Suvendu Adhikari has appealed to his partymen not to resort to any act of reprisal and maintain peace. His PA, Chandranath Rath, was travelling in a car when three sharpshooters stopped his vehicle and pumped bullets from a Glock pistol, according to preliminary reports. Rath died on the spot. There had been a spate of violence in Bengal after the assembly poll results were out on May 4. Till now, nearly 200 FIRs have been filed and 433 persons have been arrested by the police. Bengal police, along with central paramilitary forces, are raiding hideouts of anti-social elements, and large quantities of arms and ammunition have been seized.

In Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district, more than 20 country-made bombs were seized. Bengal police have set up a helpline for people to dial when violent incidents take place. On Tuesday, a Trinamool Congress temporary office in Kolkata's Dharmatala locality was demolished by some BJP supporters, using a bulldozer. BJP leaders claimed that the party office was built illegally in the middle of a busy road. Incidents of post-poll violence have taken place in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Asansol, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Bardhaman districts.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that two of his party workers were killed in violence. He blamed the Election Commission for this spiral of violence. The state BJP on Wednesday issued a press release asking people to beware of those who have changed their party overnight and have become BJP supporters. The party has cautioned the public about some fake BJP supporters indulging in violence by misusing party flags. People have been asked to report such incidents to police immediately.

State BJP chief Shamik Bhattacharya met the state chief secretary and demanded that stringent action be taken against anti-social elements, whichever party they may belong to.

Since the day election results were declared, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee appears to be finding it difficult to concede her defeat. She could be apprehensive about her supporters, who might opt to lie low after the debacle. The face of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who had challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to come to Bengal after May 4, now appears pale and nervous in public.

There are reports of TMC supporters donning saffron clothes and 'tilak', and holding BJP flags while indulging in violence. In some places, some BJP supporters have also indulged in vengeful action. Videos of most of these acts of violence are available, and it is up to the authorities to take corrective action, immediately. It is a good sign that the police have swung into action and incidents of violence have declined. For the BJP, it will be a challenge to ensure peace, end fear in the minds of the public and establish the rule of law.

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