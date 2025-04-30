Pahalgam terror attack: Which visas have been revoked for Pakistanis and which remain valid? The visa cancellations were implemented in phases, with SAARC visas expiring on April 26, all other categories by April 27, and medical visas by April 29. The development came after the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 innocent lives on April 22.

New Delhi:

In a strong retaliatory move following the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, the Indian government has revoked 14 out of the 16 visa categories previously available to Pakistani nationals. The step is seen as India's toughened stance amid mounting evidence pointing to Pakistan's alleged involvement in the brutal assault.

The Ministry of External Affairs is reportedly reviewing the status of one of the remaining two visa types, signalling the possibility of further diplomatic tightening. Meanwhile, security agencies across the country have also been instructed to take firm action against Pakistani nationals residing illegally within India.

The visa cancellations were implemented in phases, with SAARC visas expiring on April 26, all other categories by April 27, and medical visas by April 29. Notably, this sweeping visa revocation is part of India's broader strategy to reassess its bilateral engagement with Pakistan and bolster national security following the tragic attack.

List of visa types which have been cancelled:

SAARC Visa Visa on Arrival Business Visa Film Visa Transit Visa Journalist Visa Medical Visa Conference Visa Mountaineering Visa Student Visa Visitor Visa Group Tourist Visa Pilgrim Visa Group Pilgrim Visa

Which visa types are still valid?

Amid restrictions, two types of visas will continue to remain valid. Diplomatic, and Long-term Visas (LTVs) are exempted from the recent restrictions and will still be issued under specific humanitarian and settlement-related grounds. LTVs will be granted to Pakistani nationals from minority communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, and Parsis, who arrive in India with valid passports and express an intention to settle and seek Indian citizenship. Additionally, Pakistani women married to Indian citizens, as well as Indian-origin women of Pakistani nationality returning to India due to divorce, widowhood, or other comparable reasons, will also be eligible for such long-term visas. This measured exception reflects India's effort to balance national security concerns with humanitarian and familial considerations.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

