When will Bihar govt provide 10 lakh jobs, Nitish Kumar's former aide Sharad Kumar Yadav asks

Sharad Kumar Yadav claimed that the RJD-JD(U)-Congress government does not enjoy the support of the people.

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav had recently said that his party, as part of the new government, would deliver on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, which were made during the 2020 Assembly elections.

Social worker-turned-youth politician Sharad Kumar Yadav asserted that if the newly formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar provides five to 10 lakh jobs in the next one or two years, then Deputy CM Tejashwi will surely become the CM in the coming assembly election 2025 otherwise the people of Bihar will not be willing to accept him.

Addressing his supporters in Banka, Sharad Kumar Yadav, once a confidant of Nitish Kumar, also claimed that the RJD-JD(U)-Congress government does not enjoy the support of the people. “Nitish Kumar uses ‘Fevicol’ (adhesive brand) to stick to the CM's post, while other parties continue to revolve around it,” Sharad stated.

Responding to the promises made by the Grand Alliance government, he said, "I will extend support to the Nitish Kumar government if five to 10 lakh jobs are provided in the next one to two years.” Sharad predicted more upheavals in the state’s political scenario before the next assembly polls. "The state will witnesses plenty of changes on the political front in the near future," he said.

