What's cooking in Bihar? 2-hour-long meeting between Prashant Kishor, Nitish Kumar amid intense war of words

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prashant Kishor

In a surprise mover, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. According to reports, the meeting lasted for over two hours. Former MP Pawan Verma was also present in the meeting.

Interestingly, Kishor has been very vocal in criticising the CM in the past few months and a secret meeting between the two leaders in such a situation has raised many eyebrows. A few days ago, Kishor, who was credited for CM's victory in 2015 assembly polls, had even said that 'even Nitish Kumar himself can't guarantee that he won't switch sides again.'

The poll strategist's statement was in response to Bihar CM's remark that Kishor was not aware about the "ABC" of governance and workd done in Bihar under his leadership. "Age is catching up with him. If he has divined that I want to help the BJP, it is his intellectual greatness (vidvata)," Kishor had told reporters in Bhagalpur.

"Nitish Kumar must be the only educated person around to have said people like me do not know ABC. He knows from A to Z. He should share the knowledge with NITI Aayog which keeps counting Bihar among the least-developed states," the IPAC founder said, tongue in cheek.

In an exclusive interview with India TV last week, Prashant Kishor took a dig at Nitish Kumar, saying that even the Bihar CM 'himself can't take guarantee that he won't switch sides again.'

On Nitish Kumar jumping camps, the poll strategist said, "Absolutely there is a possibility. What is there to doubt about it? Today in Bihar, who can take the guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not shift camps again..."

Latest India News