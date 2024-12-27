Friday, December 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. When Manmohan Singh defended himself amid UPA corruption charges with a couplet: 'Hazaron jawabon se acchi...'

When Manmohan Singh defended himself amid UPA corruption charges with a couplet: 'Hazaron jawabon se acchi...'

2G scam was the biggest political challenge before Manmohan Singh who agreed to appear before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) probing the scam to clear the stand of his government.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 9:00 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 10:00 IST
Manmohan Singh
Image Source : PTI Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh dies: UPA-II (2009-2014) was marred by corruption. To many people, UPA-II is synonymous with corruption. 2G, Adarsh, CWG, Coalgate and the most recent Railgate are only some of the biggest scams to have signed UPA-II. And at the helm of it was the then PM - Manmohan Singh. The tenure also saw a narrative emerge of an ideological split between Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, despite the party managers going blue in the face denying it.

While the BJP which was in Opposition continuously cornered the Singh government over corruption, it also termed Manmohan Singh as a 'reluctant' PM working under the shadow of the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. 

The Prime Minister gave his statement on coal block allocation in Lok Sabha but due to heavy uproar in Lok Sabha, he could not read his full statement. On the coal scam, Manmohan Singh said, "Allegations of irregularities are baseless because the figures presented by CAG are not based on facts. If coal has not been extracted yet, how can there be talk of loss." The then Prime Minister said that CAG's calculations are clearly controversial and argumentative. 

He added, "I want to assure the honourable MPs that being the incharge of the ministry, I want to say that whatever decision the coal ministry has taken, I take full responsibility for it." Manmohan Singh also read a sher (couplet) attacking BJP outside Parliament, the gist of which was that if they open their mouth, the reality of BJP will come out. "Hazaron jawabon se acchi hai meri khamoshi, najane kitene sawalon ke aabru rakhti hai.

Related Stories
History will be kinder to me: Moment when graceful Manmohan Singh deftly handled volley of questions

History will be kinder to me: Moment when graceful Manmohan Singh deftly handled volley of questions

Manmohan Singh dies: Amit Shah pays tribute to former Prime Miniter at his residence | LIVE

Manmohan Singh dies: Amit Shah pays tribute to former Prime Miniter at his residence | LIVE

When Manmohan Singh thought announcement of him becoming Cabinet minister in Rao govt was a joke

When Manmohan Singh thought announcement of him becoming Cabinet minister in Rao govt was a joke

US mourns Manmohan Singh's passing, hails him as a 'greatest champion' of India-US relations

US mourns Manmohan Singh's passing, hails him as a 'greatest champion' of India-US relations

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement