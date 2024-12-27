When Manmohan Singh defended himself amid UPA corruption charges with a couplet: 'Hazaron jawabon se acchi...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh dies: UPA-II (2009-2014) was marred by corruption. To many people, UPA-II is synonymous with corruption. 2G, Adarsh, CWG, Coalgate and the most recent Railgate are only some of the biggest scams to have signed UPA-II. And at the helm of it was the then PM - Manmohan Singh. The tenure also saw a narrative emerge of an ideological split between Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, despite the party managers going blue in the face denying it.

While the BJP which was in Opposition continuously cornered the Singh government over corruption, it also termed Manmohan Singh as a 'reluctant' PM working under the shadow of the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Prime Minister gave his statement on coal block allocation in Lok Sabha but due to heavy uproar in Lok Sabha, he could not read his full statement. On the coal scam, Manmohan Singh said, "Allegations of irregularities are baseless because the figures presented by CAG are not based on facts. If coal has not been extracted yet, how can there be talk of loss." The then Prime Minister said that CAG's calculations are clearly controversial and argumentative.

He added, "I want to assure the honourable MPs that being the incharge of the ministry, I want to say that whatever decision the coal ministry has taken, I take full responsibility for it." Manmohan Singh also read a sher (couplet) attacking BJP outside Parliament, the gist of which was that if they open their mouth, the reality of BJP will come out. "Hazaron jawabon se acchi hai meri khamoshi, najane kitene sawalon ke aabru rakhti hai.