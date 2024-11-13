'Not a happy sight to see women, children on streets overnight': What SC said on bulldozer action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Not a happy sight to see women, children on streets overnight': What SC said hearing bulldozer action

Coming down hard on instant 'bulldozer justice', the Supreme Court on Wednesday laid down pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said the Executive cannot become a judge, declare an accused as guilty and demolish his house. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said it will be "totally unconstitutional" if houses of people are demolished merely because they are accused or even convicts. Supreme Court issued instructions under Article 142.

What the SC said