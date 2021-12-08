Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV What PM Modi told Padmshri painter Krishn Kanhai on his latest art work

Padmshri awardee painter Krishn Kanhai got his latest art work unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The life-size potrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel impressed PM Modi so much that he suggested that there should be a special place for the painting.

"When PM Modi saw the paiting, he said that I want it to be kept at the Statue of Unity (at Kewadia, Gujarat). This is the biggest compliment that I could get. Lakhs of people visit Statue of Unity, it will be big thing for me," Kanhai told India TV Digital.

Kanhai's painting has Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the background and PM Modi in the foreground. "When the lockdown was announced in March 2020, I thought of making a painting of PM Modi as he one of the most popular leaders of the world. First, I thought I would make PM's painting with Mahatma Gandhi, then decided that I should go ahead with Sardar Patel," Kanhai said explaining how he decided to pick Modi and Patel as the subject of his painting.

Born in 1961 in Vrindavan in UP, Krishn Kanhai is an artist and painter who specialises in portrait , realistic, contemporary paintings and on lord Radha-Krishna theme paintings. His father Padmashri Kanhai Chitrakar was also a renowned artist.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

Latest India News