Wednesday, May 11, 2022
     
  4. What is tomato flu virus that has infected over 80 children in India?

What is tomato flu virus that has infected over 80 children in India?

As a step against spread of the tomato flu, a medical team is carrying out tests to those entering Coimbatore at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2022 17:05 IST
Image Source : PTI

Tomato Flu: A new flu reportedly -- tomato flu virus -- has been detected after it affected over 80 children in one of the districts in Kerala. The children who were infected with this viral disease are under the age of 5.

Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers, particularly children, of all vehicles, official sources said.

Also, a 24-member team has been formed to check the children, aged below five, in anganwadis, the sources said.

What is Tomato Flu?

A virus infection which is causing skin irritation, dehydration, rashes as these symptoms have been found most common in diagnosis so far among children under the age of 5.

Tomato Flu symptoms

According to reports, the medical teams are checking children for symtoms like fever, rashes, red spots on hands and legs, dehydration, and other illness.

Regions where Tomato Flu has been found

Cases have surfaced in areas including Aryankavu, Anchal, Neduvathur and Kollam in Kerala.

What precautions can be taken to prevent from catching Tomato Flu?

Though the situation is not alarming, still one can take precautions like:

  • Maintaining distance from any infected person from the same virus 
  • It is advisable to stay hydrated 
  • Maintain hygiene

