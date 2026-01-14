What is a coroner's inquiry and why is one being held for Zubeen Garg in Singapore? A coroner's inquiry is a fact-finding process led by a coroner, who is a judicial officer, to establish how, when and where a deceased person died. Under the Coroners Act, the coroner is not supposed to make any finding that ascribes criminal liability for the death.

A coroner's inquiry into the death of popular Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg will open in Singapore on Wednesday, according to court records. The hearing will be held at the State Courts, according to a Channel News Asia report. Earlier, the police said that their findings will be submitted to State Coroner Adam Nakhoda for the inquest.

Garg was 52 when he died in Singapore on September 19, one day before he was scheduled to perform at a cultural festival. Singapore police previously said they received a call for assistance at St John's Island that day. Garg was taken unconscious to hospital, where he died. Garg, a popular singer from the north-eastern state of Assam, died while swimming in the sea off the Singapore island coast.

Singapore police said earlier this month that Garg's death was still being investigated and that a coroner's inquiry was scheduled for January and February 2026. The police have said that, based on investigations so far, they do not suspect any foul play in Garg's death. The Singapore police had urged the public not to speculate on the singer's death.

A coroner's inquiry is a fact-finding process led by a coroner, who is a judicial officer, to establish how, when and where a deceased person died. Under the Coroners Act, the coroner is not supposed to make any finding that ascribes criminal liability for the death.

Coroner's inquiries are held in open court unless there is sufficient reason for the coroner not to do so. An inquiry may conclude in one day or take place over multiple days, according to the Channel report. At the conclusion of an inquiry, the coroner will make findings as to the circumstances of the death.

Zubeen Garg’s case is currently still being investigated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. “Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg,” said the statement.

Upon completion of the investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI), currently scheduled for January and February 2026.

Singapore police are committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, it said. “We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” said SPF.

