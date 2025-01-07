What does govt calendar for 2025 look like? Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gives a sneak peak

Follow us on Image Source : X Govt calendar for 2025

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday unveiled the government calendar for 2025, highlighting the theme of 'Janbhagidari se Jankalyan'. Translated to Hindi, 'Janbhagidari se Jankalyan' means public welfare through public participation. Vaishnaw said the calendar highlighted the visible impact of transformative governance across various sectors over the past decade.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Principal Director General Dhirendra Ojha and Central Bureau of Communication Director General Yogesh Baweja were present at the event to unveil the calendar.

The calendar highlights the sectoral progress in agriculture, women empowerment, and youth and capacity addition in the progress of the nation. The government of India calendar has, over the years, been highlighting the flagship programmes, initiatives and achievements, serving as an inspirational reminder of the collective progress made by the country, an official statement said.

Published in 13 Indian languages, the calendar mirrors the government's vision of connecting with citizens from every linguistic and cultural background.