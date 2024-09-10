What does 'A' stand for in INDIA? Rahul Gandhi's oops moment goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Rahul Gandhi at at Georgetown University in Washington DC.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to the United States, goofed up the full form of his own INDIA block and stirred a debate in social media and among the political parties.

In a video that has been doing the rounds, it shows that a student at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, asked Rahul Gandhi during the question-answer segment, "Do you see the INDI Alliance as an alternative to the NDA? Responding to the question, Gandhi said, "You do not call us INDI Alliance; we are INDIA Alliance. The BJP is framing it."

Reacting to the answer of Gandhi, the student raised another question and asked, "What is the meaning of 'A' in India? There is no double A in India. Then how did the INDIA Alliance happen?"

Answering the question of the student, Gandhi asserted that 'A' stands for Alliance. After hearing Rahul Gandhi's answer, the anchor sitting next to him also starts to smile.

The viral video of Rahul Gandhi on the INDIA alliance has garnered mixed reactions on social media, following the BJP targeting the latter.

Rahul Gandhi targeted by BJP

Reacting to the video, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote in X post, "It took a student on foreign soil to tutor Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi that it is I.N.D.I Alliance and not I.N.D.I.A Alliance. The video should be watched by other darbari journalists too, who insist on calling it I.N.D.I.A Alliance/Block and I don’t mean Rajdeep Sardesai alone.''

RSS has taken over education system: Rahul

Gandhi has called for the need for independent people to helm India’s education system while accusing the BJP's ideological fount Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of damaging it.

He said the education system was feeding ideologies and RSS was placing most of the vice-chancellors. “One organisation [RSS] placing its people in our education system is really damaging. The people who run education in India must be Independent and not ideological,” he said at an event in