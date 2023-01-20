'Why should I resign?' says defiant WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual exploitation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan

Wrestlers vs WFI: A defiant WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday scrapped all the allegations leveled against him and said that there is no question of resignation. Country's top wrestlers have accused the WFI president of sexual exploitation and intimidation and continued their dharna for the third day as more grapplers joined them in what they called was a fight to give "a new life to Indian wrestling.

The wrestlers have demanded that WFI be disbanded and its president be sacked.

While speaking with the reporters, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "Why should I resign?... I have not had a talk with anyone yet. I am not sitting here because of anyone's mercy, but after being elected by the public."

"Stay arrangements are made by organizers and each country's team is kept at a separate place. The (woman) wrestler who alleged that the door was open was not in that tournament," Singh added.

'Form probe panel'

The protesting wrestlers on Friday reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment they have levelled against WFI President, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.

In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed. They also demanded that a new committee is formed, in consultation with the wrestlers, to run the affairs of the national federation.

Latest India News