West Bengal to impose total lockdown in 10 COVID-19 hotspots

The West Bengal government will impose a total lockdown in 10 COVID19 hotspots and clusters from where positive cases have been reported, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Saturday. Though the chief secretary did not name the areas, he said local markets and all roads in those localities will be shut down, and nobody will be allowed to enter or step out of their homes.

"The administration will provide everything to the people in the areas under total lockdown," Sinha said.

