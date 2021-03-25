Image Source : PTI West Bengal: TMC worker killed in clash with CPI(M)-ISF in South 24 Parganas district; 5 arrested

Baruipur (WB), Mar 25 (PTI) A TMC activist has been killed in a clash with members of opposition alliance CPI(M) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Madhya Belegachi village on Wednesday evening when TMC activists were canvassing for party candidate Bivash Sardar for Baruipur Purba assembly seat.

Suddenly, a clash erupted between TMC activists and ISF and CPI(M) members in the area, leading to head injury to 60-year-old Ruhul Amin Middye, a member of the ruling party in the state, a police officer said.

Middye was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

Based on a police complaint lodged by a TMC activist, a case has been registered against 15 people, of whom five have already been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, the officer added.

ALSO READ: Bengal Polls: Meet Kalita Majhi - a maid who is contesting elections on BJP ticket from Ausgram

Latest India News