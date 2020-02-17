West Bengal man falls off bike while performing on Facebook live, dies

A 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after he lost control of his vehicle and fell while recording a live video for Facebook, in Andal town of West Burdwan district in West Bengal on Saturday. The victim was identified as Chanchal Dhibor, a resident of Andal in West Burdwan district.

Chanchal sustained a head injury, was rushed to a private hospital where he died on Saturday night. The live video spanning over 63 seconds was posted on his Facebook account.

According to the man's family, the accident happened when he was heading home at Dhiborpara in Ukhra after offering prayers at a local Kali temple on Saturday evening.

"He was live on Facebook while riding the bike. And during a momentary lapse in concentration, he fell and got the head injury which proved fatal," a family member said.

“Dada’s last live,” wrote one Amit Gorai on Dhibar’s social account page.

“Bhai miss you…why did you do the live video?,” wrote one Sourav Nandi on Dhibar’s Facebook page.

Dhibar was also answering on Facebook live. He even wrote that the road was full of bumps.

“A youth aged around 25 years met with an accident when he lost control of his motorbike. He had sustained severe head injuries,” said an officer of the Andal police station.